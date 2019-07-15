Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Designated INF Eduardo Núñez for assignment. Optioned RHP Hector Velázquez to Pawtucket (IL). Recalled RHP Ryan Weber and 1B/OF Sam Travis from Pawtucket. Named Colm Lydon director of security and emergency services.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Dan Otero to Mahoning Valley (NYP) for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Gregory Soto to Toledo (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Trevor Rosenthal from Toledo.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Assigned SS Carlos Correa and INF Aledmys Díaz to Round Rock (PCL) on injury rehab assignments.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled OF Michael Hermosillo from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned LHP Jose Suarez to Salt Lake.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHPs Parker Markel and David McKay to Tacoma (PCL). Reinstated RHP Sam Tuivailala from the 60-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded C Anthony Bemboom to the Los Angeles Angels for cash.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled OF Billy McKinney from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Jacob Webb on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 13. Recalled RHP Huascar Ynoa from Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent LHP Xavier Cedeno to Iowa (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Yency Almonte and RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP RHP Jesus Tinoco to Albuquerque.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Casey Sadler and OF Matt Beaty from Oklahoma City (PCL). Designated LHP Zac Rosscup for assignment. Placed INF Chris Taylor on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Zack Wheeler on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 12.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Evan Longoria on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Sam Coonrod, Dereck Rodriguez and Ray Black from Sacramento (PCL); and optioned Black back to Sacramento.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released INF Max Casper.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed OF Alex Boxwell and RHP Colby Morris.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released LHP George Faue.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released LHP Ryan Johnson.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Waived G J.R. Smith.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Waived C Christian Woo

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agree to terms with DT Grady Jarrett on a four-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — G Clint Boling announced his retirement.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Suspended S Kam Moore after an alleged domestic violence-related incident.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed G Jonathan Cooper. Waived WR Montay Crockett.

TENNESSEE TITANS — DL Derrick Morgan announced his retirement.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Named Kevin Dineen coach of San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Dysin Mayo to a one-year, two-way contract.

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Dylan Cozens to a three-year, entry-level contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Michael Amadio, D Daniel Brickley and D Matt Roy to two-year contract extensions. Signed F Sheldon Rempal to a qualifying offer.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed F Brandon Baddock and D Josh Jacobs to one-year, two-way contracts.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed F Michael Carcone to a two-year, two-way contract and D Lassi Thomson to a three-year, entry-level contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed D Colby Williams to a one-year, two-way contract.

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed D Ville Heinola on a three-year, entry-level contract.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Olivier Labelle on a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Loaned D Jimmy Ockford to Nashville (USLC).

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Traded G Sammy Jo Prudhomme to Reign FC for D/M Elise Kellond-Knight.

COLLEGE

CUMBERLAND (TENN.) — Named Atsu Nyamadi assistant track and field coach.

MICHIGAN — Named Jay Smith director of player personnel and development for men’s basketball.

RICE — Named Michael Whitehead assistant golf coach.

