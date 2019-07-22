Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Sports Transactions

July 22, 2019 3:00 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Danny Salazar to Columbus (IL) for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Signed RHP Edwin Jackson to a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP JC Ramirez to Inland Empire (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Stephen Tarpley to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled RHP Jonathan Holder from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Advertisement

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP Brett Anderson on paternity leave. Recalled OF Nick Martini from Las Vegas (PCL).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Nick Kingham outright to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent OF David Peralta to the AZL Diamondbacks for a rehab assignment.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Patrick Weigel to Gwinnett (IL).

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Traded RHP Jumpei Akanuma to Schaumburg (Frontier) for a player to be named.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released INF Taylor Sparks.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Parker Robinson.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Released RHP Javon Rigsby.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Jake Matthys. Released C Caden Skinner.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Named Tommy Sheppard general manager.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Suspended Seattle DL Jarran Reed six games for violating the personal conduct policy.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Austin Traylor. Activated DTs John Atkins and P.J. Johnson, DE Austin Bryant and OT Ryan Pope from the active/non-football injury list and WR Chris Lacy from the PUP list. Placed DE Trey Flowers and LB Steve Longa on the PUP list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed WR Daurice Fountain on the active/non-football injury list and DE Carroll Phillips on the PUP list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LS Austin Cutting.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Oshane Ximenes.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed QB Nick Fitzgerald on the active/non-football injury list and LBs Jack Cichy and David Kenney, S Justin Evans and WR Xavier Ubosi on the PUP list.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added WRs Alex Morrison and Malcolm Williams to the practice roster.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

CHICAGO FIRE — Traded targeted allocation money to Columbus for the Crew’s position in the waiver order for the next waiver claiming period on July 22, 2019.

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE TECH — Named Emily Hatfield director of women’s basketball operations.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Robert Martinez assistant baseball coach.

TUSCULUM — Named Jenna Restivo assistant athletic director for compliance and student-athlete development.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District are building a new columbarium

Today in History

1937: FDR's Supreme Court-packing plan fails to clear Senate