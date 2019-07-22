Monday’s Sports Transactions

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Danny Salazar to Columbus (IL) for a rehab assignment.
DETROIT TIGERS — Signed RHP Edwin Jackson to a minor league contract.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP JC Ramirez to Inland Empire (Cal) for a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Stephen Tarpley to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled RHP Jonathan Holder from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP Brett Anderson on paternity leave. Recalled OF Nick Martini from Las Vegas (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Nick Kingham outright to Buffalo (IL).
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent OF David Peralta to the AZL Diamondbacks for a rehab assignment.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Patrick Weigel to Gwinnett (IL).
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Traded RHP Jumpei Akanuma to Schaumburg (Frontier) for a player to be named.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released INF Taylor Sparks.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Parker Robinson.
MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Released RHP Javon Rigsby.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Jake Matthys. Released C Caden Skinner.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Named Tommy Sheppard general manager.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Suspended Seattle DL Jarran Reed six games for violating the personal conduct policy.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Austin Traylor. Activated DTs John Atkins and P.J. Johnson, DE Austin Bryant and OT Ryan Pope from the active/non-football injury list and WR Chris Lacy from the PUP list. Placed DE Trey Flowers and LB Steve Longa on the PUP list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed WR Daurice Fountain on the active/non-football injury list and DE Carroll Phillips on the PUP list.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LS Austin Cutting.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Oshane Ximenes.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed QB Nick Fitzgerald on the active/non-football injury list and LBs Jack Cichy and David Kenney, S Justin Evans and WR Xavier Ubosi on the PUP list.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added WRs Alex Morrison and Malcolm Williams to the practice roster.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
CHICAGO FIRE — Traded targeted allocation money to Columbus for the Crew’s position in the waiver order for the next waiver claiming period on July 22, 2019.
TENNESSEE TECH — Named Emily Hatfield director of women’s basketball operations.
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Robert Martinez assistant baseball coach.
TUSCULUM — Named Jenna Restivo assistant athletic director for compliance and student-athlete development.
