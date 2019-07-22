Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Danny Salazar to Columbus (IL) for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Signed RHP Edwin Jackson to a minor league contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Rogelio Armenteros to Round Rock (PCL). Reinstated INF Aledmys Díaz from the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP JC Ramirez to Inland Empire (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Zack Littell to Rochester (IL). Placed 1B C.J. Cron on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 21. Recalled LHP Lewis Thorpe from Rochester. Selected the contract of RHP Cody Stashak from Rochester.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Stephen Tarpley to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled RHP Jonathan Holder from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP Brett Anderson on paternity leave. Recalled OF Nick Martini from Las Vegas (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Matt Festa to Tacoma (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Shawn Kelley on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Rafael Montero from Nashville (PCL). Designated OF Carlos Tocci for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Trent Thornton on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 21. Assigned RHP Nick Kingham outright to Buffalo (IL). Reinstated LHP Ryan Borucki from the 60-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent OF David Peralta to the AZL Diamondbacks for a rehab assignment.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Patrick Weigel to Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Tyler Mahle on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 20. Recalled RHP Sal Romano from Louisville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Brandon Woodruff on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Burch Smith from San Antonio (PCL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Suspended RHP Keone Kela two games for an unspecified violation of his contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Sam Coonrod from Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed 1B Ryan Zimmerman on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Kyle McGowin to Harrisburg (EL). Selected the contract of RHP Michael Blazek from Fresno (PCL). Recalled OF Andrew Stevenson from Fresno. Transferred RHP Justin Miller to the 60-day IL.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Traded RHP Jumpei Akanuma to Schaumburg (Frontier) for a player to be named.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released INF Taylor Sparks.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Parker Robinson.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Released RHP Javon Rigsby.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Jake Matthys. Released C Caden Skinner.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Released RHP Joe Mortillaro.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Received OF Jumpei Akanuma from the Gary SouthShore RailCats of the American Association.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Traded INF Stephen Lohr to the Washington Wild Things.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Claimed F Kostas Antetokounmpo off waivers from Dallas.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Named Tim Duncan assistant coach.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Named Tommy Sheppard general manager.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Seattle DL Jarran Reed six games for violating the personal conduct policy.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C Lo Falemaka.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Austin Traylor. Activated DTs John Atkins and P.J. Johnson, DE Austin Bryant and OT Ryan Pope from the active/non-football injury list and WR Chris Lacy from the PUP list. Placed DE Trey Flowers and LB Steve Longa on the PUP list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed WR Daurice Fountain on the active/non-football injury list and DE Carroll Phillips on the PUP list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Tyler Patmon.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LS Austin Cutting and G Tiano Pupunatoa. Waived RB Roc Thomas.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Oshane Ximenes.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed QB Nick Fitzgerald on the active/non-football injury list and LBs Jack Cichy and David Kenney, S Justin Evans and WR Xavier Ubosi on the PUP list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed DL Jeffery Simmons on the active/non-football injury and TE Jonnu Smith, DL Jurrell Casey and PK Ryan Succop on the PUP list.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added WRs Alex Morrison and Malcolm Williams to the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Agreed to terms with D Mirco Mueller on a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Agreed to terms with F Zach Aston-Reese on a two-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

CHICAGO FIRE — Traded targeted allocation money to Columbus for the Crew’s position in the waiver order for the next waiver claiming period on July 22, 2019. Selected D Jonathan Bornstein off waivers from Maccabi Netanya (Premier League-Israel).

MONTREAL IMPACT — Mutually agreed to terminate the contract of M Harry Novillo.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed M Tomás Conechny.

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE TECH — Named Emily Hatfield director of women’s basketball operations.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Robert Martinez assistant baseball coach.

TUSCULUM — Named Jenna Restivo assistant athletic director for compliance and student-athlete development.

WAGNER — Named Ian Jones assistant athletic director for sports performance.

YALE — Named John Miller director of women’s basketball player development.

