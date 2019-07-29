Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Evan Phillips to Norfolk (IL). Recalled RHP David Hess from Norfolk.

KANASAS CITY ROYALS — Placed on 1B Lucas Duda waivers.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Designated RHP Brian Schlitter for assignment. Reinstated RHP Jharel Cotton from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Las Vegas (PCL).

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired INF-OF Kristopher Negrón from Seattle for INF Daniel Castro.

Advertisement

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded RHP Jordan Lyles to Milwaukee for RHP Cody Ponce.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Erick Fedde from Harrisburg (EL). Placed RHP Max Scherzer on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 26.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Colby Morris. Signed RHP Darin May.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Announced C Christian Correa will play for Colombia at the Pan-Am Games.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released OF Josh Romanski.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed OF Jeremy Hazelbaker.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released C Cody Young.

FOOTBALL National Football League

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Fired offensive line coach Pat Flaherty. Named Dave DeGuglielmo offensive line coach.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released WR Cameron Meredith. Signed OL Patrick Omameh.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed QB Vincent Testaverde. Activated LB Jack Cichy from the PUP list. Placed TE Troy Niklas on injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Signed QB David Watford.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Announced Alex Meruelo has completed his transaction with Andrew Barroway to become team’s majority owner.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired LW Nikita Gusev from Vegas for a 2020 third-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round draft pick. Agreed to terms with Gusev on a two-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Named Kris Knoblauch coach of Hartford (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed G Andrei Vasilevskiy to an eight-year contract extension.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Loaned M Pablo Aránguiz to Chilean Primera División Unión Española for the rest of the 2019 season.

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired D Eddie Segura from Colombian side Atletico Huila on a permanent, multiyear contract.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired D Eric Miller from Minnesota for $50,000 General Allocation Money.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Sean McCafferty director of Red Bulls Academy.

TORONTO FC — Announced F Terrence Boyd has left the team wo join Hallescher FC (Germany).

COLLEGE

BROWN — Named Jennifer Jamison women’s assistant water polo coach and men’s water polo operations assistant.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Harry Turner men’s wrestling coach.

VANDERBILT — Announced women’s sophomore basketball G Akira Levy transferred from Missouri.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.