Monday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Evan Phillips to Norfolk (IL). Recalled RHP David Hess from Norfolk.
KANASAS CITY ROYALS — Placed on 1B Lucas Duda waivers.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Designated RHP Brian Schlitter for assignment. Reinstated RHP Jharel Cotton from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Las Vegas (PCL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired INF-OF Kristopher Negrón from Seattle for INF Daniel Castro.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded RHP Jordan Lyles to Milwaukee for RHP Cody Ponce.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Erick Fedde from Harrisburg (EL). Placed RHP Max Scherzer on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 26.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Colby Morris. Signed RHP Darin May.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Announced C Christian Correa will play for Colombia at the Pan-Am Games.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released OF Josh Romanski.
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed OF Jeremy Hazelbaker.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released C Cody Young.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Fired offensive line coach Pat Flaherty. Named Dave DeGuglielmo offensive line coach.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released WR Cameron Meredith. Signed OL Patrick Omameh.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed QB Vincent Testaverde. Activated LB Jack Cichy from the PUP list. Placed TE Troy Niklas on injured reserve.
HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Signed QB David Watford.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Announced Alex Meruelo has completed his transaction with Andrew Barroway to become team’s majority owner.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired LW Nikita Gusev from Vegas for a 2020 third-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round draft pick. Agreed to terms with Gusev on a two-year contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Named Kris Knoblauch coach of Hartford (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed G Andrei Vasilevskiy to an eight-year contract extension.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Loaned M Pablo Aránguiz to Chilean Primera División Unión Española for the rest of the 2019 season.
LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired D Eddie Segura from Colombian side Atletico Huila on a permanent, multiyear contract.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired D Eric Miller from Minnesota for $50,000 General Allocation Money.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Sean McCafferty director of Red Bulls Academy.
TORONTO FC — Announced F Terrence Boyd has left the team wo join Hallescher FC (Germany).
BROWN — Named Jennifer Jamison women’s assistant water polo coach and men’s water polo operations assistant.
NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Harry Turner men’s wrestling coach.
VANDERBILT — Announced women’s sophomore basketball G Akira Levy transferred from Missouri.
