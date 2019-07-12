Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Most Wimbledon Singles Championships

July 12, 2019 3:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Men

8 — Roger Federer (2003-07, 2009, 2012, 2017)

7 — Willie Renshaw (1881-86, 1889); Pete Sampras (1993-95, 1997-00)

5 — Laurie Doherty (1902-06); Bjorn Borg, Sweden (1976-80)

4 — Reggie Doherty (1897-00); Tony Wilding, New Zealand (1910-13); Rod Laver (1961-62, 1968-69); Novak Djokovic (2011, 2014-015, 2018)

Advertisement
Women

9 — Martina Navratilova (1978-79, 1982-87, 1990)

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

8 — Helen Wills Moody (1927-30, 1932-33, 1935, 1938)

7 — Dorothea Douglass Chambers (1903-04, 1906, 1910-11, 1913-14); Steffi Graf (1988-89, 1991-93, 1995-96), Serena Williams (2002-03, 2009-10, 2012, 2015-16)

6 — Blanche Bingley Hillyard (1886, 1889, 1894, 1897, 1899-00); Suzanne Lenglen (1919-23, 1925); Billie Jean King (1966-68, 1972-73, 1975)

5 — Lottie Dod (1887-88, 1891-93); Charlotte Cooper Sterry (1895-96, 1898, 1901, 1908); Venus Williams (2000-01, 2005, 2007-08)

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.