The Associated Press
 
Mystics-Aces game postponed due to earthquake.

July 6, 2019 1:15 am
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The game between the surging Washington Mystics and the Las Vegas Aces was postponed on Friday night because of an earthquake that struck Southern California.

It was halted at halftime with Washington leading 51-36.

LaToya Sanders scored 14 points in the first half as the Mystics were shooting 59% from the field. Liz Cambage had 12 points for Las Vegas, but the rest of her teammates were a combined 9-of-28 shooting.

Washington (9-3), which owns the best record in the WNBA, was seeking a sixth straight win. Las Vegas (8-5) was looking for its first three-game winning streak of the season.

