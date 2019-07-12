NASCAR Xfinity-Alsco 300 Results

By The Associated Press Friday At Kentucky Speedway Sparta, Ky. Lap Length: 1.5 miles (Starting position in parentheses)

1. (5) Cole Custer, Ford, 200.

2. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200.

3. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200.

4. (10) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200.

5. (9) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 200.

6. (3) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 199.

7. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 199.

8. (12) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 199.

9. (13) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 199.

10. (14) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 199.

11. (7) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 199.

12. (11) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 198.

13. (18) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 198.

14. (1) Austin Cindric, Ford, 198.

15. (16) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 198.

16. (28) Shane Lee, Toyota, 198.

17. (17) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 197.

18. (26) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 197.

19. (35) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 196.

20. (24) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 196.

21. (31) David Starr, Chevrolet, 195.

22. (27) Joey Gase, Toyota, 195.

23. (22) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 194.

24. (23) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 192.

25. (36) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 190.

26. (30) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 185.

27. (37) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, Fuel Pump, 178.

28. (29) Chad Finchum, Toyota, Ignition, 154.

29. (19) Ronnie Bassett Jr, Chevrolet, Vibration, 114.

30. (6) Brandon Jones, Toyota, Engine, 106.

31. (38) John Jackson, Toyota, Vibration, 82.

32. (25) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, Fuel Pump, 71.

33. (34) Camden Murphy, Chevrolet, Electrical, 68.

34. (33) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, Overheating, 55.

35. (15) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, Clutch, 39.

36. (21) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Ignition, 25.

37. (20) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Electrical, 18.

38. (32) Ja Junior Avila, Chevrolet, Accident, 3.

___

Average Speed of Race Winner: 139.445 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 9 Mins, 5 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.651 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 24 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Bell 1-47;J. Allgaier 48;J. Haley 49-52;B. Jones 53-59;N. Gragson 60-67;C. Bell 68-92;C. Custer 93;C. Briscoe 94-96;B. Jones 97-101;C. Briscoe 102-110;C. Custer 111-151;C. Briscoe 152-153;A. Cindric 154;C. Custer 155-200.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Cole Custer 3 times for 88 laps; Christopher Bell 2 times for 72 laps; Chase Briscoe 3 times for 14 laps; Brandon Jones 2 times for 12 laps; Noah Gragson 1 time for 8 laps; Justin Haley 1 time for 4 laps; Austin Cindric 1 time for 1 lap; Justin Allgaier 1 time for 1 lap.

