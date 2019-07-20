NASCAR Xfinity ROXOR 200 Lineup

|After Saturday qualifying; race Saturday
|At New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|Loudon, N.H.
|Lap length: 1.053 miles
|Car number in parentheses
1. (00) Cole Custer, Ford, 130.528 mph.
2. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 130.189.
3. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford, 129.869.
4. (12) Paul Menard, Ford, 129.776.
5. (98) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 129.644.
6. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 129.213.
7. (18) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 129.107.
8. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 129.094.
9. (8) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 129.029.
10. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 128.994.
11. (2) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 128.941.
12. (21) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 128.806.
13. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 128.793.
14. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 128.524.
15. (93) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 128.524.
16. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 128.394.
17. (23) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 127.351.
18. (4) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 127.274.
19. (90) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 127.176.
20. (08) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 127.130.
21. (86) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 126.643.
22. (42) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 126.627.
23. (13) Carl Long, Toyota, 126.328.
24. (89) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 126.257.
25. (07) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 126.224.
26. (99) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 125.957.
27. (36) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 125.877.
28. (78) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 125.794.
29. (28) Shane Lee, Toyota, 125.492.
30. (0) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 125.442.
31. (5) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 125.384.
32. (52) David Starr, Chevrolet, 125.351.
33. (17) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 125.071.
34. (35) Joey Gase, Toyota, owner points.
35. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, owner points.
36. (01) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, owner points.
37. (39) CJ McLaughlin, Chevrolet, owner points.
38. (15) Tyler Matthews, Chevrolet, owner points.
39. (68) Dillon Bassett, Chevrolet, 124.682.
40. (38) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 123.662.
41. (74) Camden Murphy, Chevrolet, no speed.
