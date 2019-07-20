Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NASCAR Xfinity ROXOR 200 Lineup

July 20, 2019 12:31 pm
 
After Saturday qualifying; race Saturday
At New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Loudon, N.H.
Lap length: 1.053 miles
1. (00) Cole Custer, Ford, 130.528 mph.

2. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 130.189.

3. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford, 129.869.

4. (12) Paul Menard, Ford, 129.776.

5. (98) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 129.644.

6. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 129.213.

7. (18) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 129.107.

8. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 129.094.

9. (8) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 129.029.

10. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 128.994.

11. (2) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 128.941.

12. (21) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 128.806.

13. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 128.793.

14. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 128.524.

15. (93) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 128.524.

16. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 128.394.

17. (23) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 127.351.

18. (4) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 127.274.

19. (90) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 127.176.

20. (08) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 127.130.

21. (86) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 126.643.

22. (42) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 126.627.

23. (13) Carl Long, Toyota, 126.328.

24. (89) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 126.257.

25. (07) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 126.224.

26. (99) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 125.957.

27. (36) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 125.877.

28. (78) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 125.794.

29. (28) Shane Lee, Toyota, 125.492.

30. (0) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 125.442.

31. (5) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 125.384.

32. (52) David Starr, Chevrolet, 125.351.

33. (17) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 125.071.

34. (35) Joey Gase, Toyota, owner points.

35. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, owner points.

36. (01) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, owner points.

37. (39) CJ McLaughlin, Chevrolet, owner points.

38. (15) Tyler Matthews, Chevrolet, owner points.

Failed to qualify

39. (68) Dillon Bassett, Chevrolet, 124.682.

40. (38) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 123.662.

41. (74) Camden Murphy, Chevrolet, no speed.

