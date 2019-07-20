Listen Live Sports

NASCAR Xfinity ROXOR 200 Results

July 20, 2019 7:17 pm
 
At New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Loudon, N.H.
Lap length: 1.053 miles
Car number in parentheses

1. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200.

2. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 200.

3. (8) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200.

4. (11) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200.

5. (4) Paul Menard(i), Ford, 200.

6. (5) Chase Briscoe ‥, Ford, 200.

7. (9) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 200.

8. (15) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 200.

9. (6) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200.

10. (10) Noah Gragson ‥, Chevrolet, 200.

11. (16) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200.

12. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200.

13. (13) Justin Haley ‥, Chevrolet, 200.

14. (12) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 200.

15. (14) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 200.

16. (21) Brandon Brown ‥, Chevrolet, 200.

17. (20) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 199.

18. (25) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 199.

19. (27) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 199.

20. (31) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 198.

21. (36) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 198.

22. (19) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 197.

23. (18) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 197.

24. (30) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 197.

25. (26) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 197.

26. (32) David Starr, Chevrolet, 196.

27. (28) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 195.

28. (37) CJ McLaughlin(i), Chevrolet, 192.

29. (7) Harrison Burton(i), Toyota, Suspension, 169.

30. (22) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 167.

31. (34) Joey Gase, Toyota, 159.

32. (38) Tyler Matthews, Chevrolet, 154.

33. (29) Shane Lee, Toyota, Engine, 112.

34. (35) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Brakes, 92.

35. (33) Bayley Currey(i), Chevrolet, Vibration, 51.

36. (17) John Hunter Nemechek ‥, Chevrolet, Accident, 31.

37. (24) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, Carburetor, 22.

38. (23) Carl Long, Toyota, Rear Gear, 16.

Average Speed of Race Winner 104.365 mph.

Time of Race 2 Hrs, 1 Mins, 39 Secs. Margin of Victory: 4.068 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 28 laps.

Lead Changes: 5 among 3 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Custer 0;C. Bell 1-33;B. Jones 34-36;R. Sieg 37;B. Jones 38-47;C. Bell 48-200.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Christopher Bell 2 times for 186 laps; Brandon Jones 2 times for 13 laps; Ryan Sieg 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage ‥1 Top Ten: 19,20,2,93,7,8,00,11,12,2,98

Stage ‥2 Top Ten: 20,7,00,2,12,98,8,22,18,4,1

