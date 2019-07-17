NASCAR XFINITY Schedule and standings

Saturday, Feb. 16 — NASCAR Racing Experience 300, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Michael Annett)

Saturday, Feb. 23 — Rinnai 250, Hampton, Ga. (Christopher Bell)

Saturday, March 2 — Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas (Kyle Busch)

Saturday, March 9 — iK9 Service Dog 200, Avondale, Ariz. (Kyle Busch)

Advertisement

Saturday, March 16 — Production Alliance Group 300, Fontana, Calif. (Cole Custer)

Saturday, March 30 — My Bariatric Solutions 300, Fort Worth, Texas (Kyle Busch)

Saturday, April 6 — Alsco 300, Bristol, Tenn. (Christopher Bell)

Friday, April 12 — ToyotaCare 250, Richmond, Va. (Cole Custer)

Saturday, April 27 — MoneyLion 300, Talladega, Ala. (Tyler Reddick)

Saturday, May 4 — Allied Steel Buildings 200, Dover, Del. (Christopher Bell)

Saturday, May 25 — Alsco 300, Concord, N.C. (Tyler Reddick)

Saturday, June 1 — Pocono Green 250, Long Pond, Pa. (Cole Custer)

Saturday, June 8 — LTi Printing 250, Brooklyn, Mich. (Tyler Reddick)

Sunday, June 16 — CircuitCity.com 250, Newton, Iowa (Christopher Bell)

Saturday, June 29 — Camping World 300, Joliet, Ill. (Cole Custer)

Friday, July 5 — Circle K Firecracker 250, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Ross Chastain)

Friday, July 12 — Alsco 300, Sparta, Ky. (Cole Custer)

Saturday, July 20 — Lakes Region 200, Loudon, N.H.

Saturday, July 27 — U.S. Cellular 250, Newton, Iowa

Saturday, Aug. 3 — Zippo 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Saturday, Aug. 10 — B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

Friday, Aug. 16 — Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.

Saturday, Aug. 24 — CTECH Manufacturing 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Saturday, Aug. 31 — Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington, S.C.

Saturday, Sept. 7 — Indiana 250, Indianapolis

Saturday, Sept. 14 — D.C. Solar 300, Las Vegas

Friday, Sept. 20 — GoBowling 250, Richmond, Va.

Saturday, Sept. 28 — Drive for the Cure 200, Concord, N.C.

Saturday, Oct. 5 — NXS race, Dover, Del.

Saturday, Oct. 19 — Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

Saturday, Nov. 2 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth, Texas

Saturday, Nov. 9 — Desert Diamond West Valley Casino 200, Avondale, Ariz.

Saturday, Nov. 16 — Ford EcoBoost 300, Homestead, Fla.

Points Leaders Through July 12

1. Tyler Reddick, 764

2. Christopher Bell, 697

3. Cole Custer, 689

4. Austin Cindric, 621

5. Justin Allgaier, 617

6. Noah Gragson, 569

7. Michael Annett, 540

8. Chase Briscoe, 531

9. John Hunter Nemechek, 530

10. Justin Haley, 528

11. Ryan Sieg, 463

12. Brandon Jones, 460

13. Gray Gaulding, 365

14. Brandon Brown, 330

15. Jeremy Clements, 323

16. Garrett Smithley, 262

17. Josh Williams, 254

18. Ray Black II, 252

19. Stephen Leicht, 233

20. B.J. McLeod, 217

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.