NASCAR-Xfinity U.S. Cellular 250 Results

July 27, 2019 8:42 pm
 
By The Associated Press
Saturday’s qualifying; Race Saturday
At Iowa Speedway
Newton, Iowa
Lap Length: 0.894 mile
(Car number in parentheses)

1. (2) Chase Briscoe ‥, Ford, 250.

2. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 250.

3. (14) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 250.

4. (13) Noah Gragson ‥, Chevrolet, 250.

5. (11) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 250.

6. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 250.

7. (7) Shane Lee, Toyota, 250.

8. (15) Justin Haley ‥, Chevrolet, 250.

9. (12) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 250.

10. (9) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 250.

11. (24) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 250.

12. (10) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 250.

13. (4) Riley Herbst(i), Toyota, 250.

14. (19) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 250.

15. (29) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 250.

16. (25) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 249.

17. (23) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 249.

18. (30) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 249.

19. (26) Joey Gase, Toyota, 248.

20. (33) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 246.

21. (28) Stefan Parsons, Toyota, 246.

22. (35) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 245.

23. (36) Stan Mullis, Toyota, 243.

24. (27) Camden Murphy(i), Chevrolet, 239.

25. (38) Ryan Repko, Chevrolet, 237.

26. (17) Dillon Bassett, Chevrolet, Accident, 222.

27. (20) Brandon Brown ‥, Chevrolet, Engine, 217.

28. (21) Will Rodgers, Chevrolet, 211.

29. (6) Cole Custer, Ford, Accident, 160.

30. (16) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, Accident, 160.

31. (32) David Starr, Chevrolet, Accident, 150.

32. (22) Chad Finchum, Toyota, Accident, 113.

33. (3) Brandon Jones, Toyota, Suspension, 105.

34. (37) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, Clutch, 87.

35. (31) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Suspension, 80.

36. (34) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, Brakes, 73.

37. (8) Austin Cindric, Ford, Accident, 43.

38. (18) JJ Yeley(i), Chevrolet, Ignition, 5.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner 88.682 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 28 Mins, 0 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.069 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 58 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Bell 1-49;Z. Smith 50-51;J. Clements 52;C. Bell 53-154;J. Nemechek 155-159;C. Bell 160-227;J. Nemechek 228;C. Bell 229-243;C. Briscoe ‥ 244-250.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Christopher Bell 4 times for 234 laps; Chase Briscoe ‥ 1 time for 7 laps; John Hunter Nemechek 2 times for 6 laps; Zane Smith 1 time for 2 laps; Jeremy Clements 1 time for 1 lap. Stage ‥1 Top Ten: 00,1,11,18,19,2,20,23,7,98 Stage ‥2 Top Ten: 00,1,11,2,20,23,39,7,8,98

