National Arena League Glance

All Times EDT W L T Pct PF PA Jacksonville 9 1 0 .900 526 326 Carolina 7 3 0 .700 498 357 Massachusetts 6 4 0 .600 484 460 New York 3 7 0 .300 502 565 Columbus 3 7 0 .300 465 504 Orlando 2 8 0 .200 292 555 Saturday’s Game

Massachusetts 61, Columbus 37

Jacksonville 51, New York 42

Sunday’s Game

Carolina 60, Orlando 0

Friday, July 5

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Massachusetts at New York, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Orlando at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.

