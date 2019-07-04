Listen Live Sports

National Arena League Glance

July 4, 2019
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 9 1 0 .900 526 326
Carolina 7 3 0 .700 498 357
Massachusetts 6 4 0 .600 484 460
New York 3 7 0 .300 502 565
Columbus 3 7 0 .300 465 504
Orlando 2 8 0 .200 292 555
Friday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Massachusetts at New York, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Orlando at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Columbus at Orlando, Noon

Saturday, July 20

Carolina at New York, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.

