The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National Arena League Glance

July 11, 2019 4:05 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 10 1 0 .909 602 356
Carolina 8 3 0 .727 568 385
Massachusetts 7 4 0 .636 538 512
New York 3 8 0 .272 554 619
Columbus 3 8 0 .272 493 574
Orlando 2 9 0 .181 322 631
Saturday’s Games

Orlando at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Columbus at Orlando, Noon

Saturday, July 20

Carolina at New York, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Carolina at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

New York at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.

End of regular season

