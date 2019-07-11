National Arena League Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|10
|1
|0
|.909
|602
|356
|Carolina
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|568
|385
|Massachusetts
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|538
|512
|New York
|3
|8
|0
|.272
|554
|619
|Columbus
|3
|8
|0
|.272
|493
|574
|Orlando
|2
|9
|0
|.181
|322
|631
|Saturday’s Games
Orlando at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New York at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Orlando, Noon
Carolina at New York, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
New York at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.
End of regular season
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.