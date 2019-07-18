Listen Live Sports

Sports News
 
National Arena League Glance

July 18, 2019
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 11 1 0 .917 661 398
Carolina 9 3 0 .750 640 385
Massachusetts 7 5 0 .583 580 571
Columbus 4 8 0 .333 548 593
New York 3 9 0 .250 573 674
Orlando 2 10 0 .167 322 703
Friday, July 19

Columbus at Orlando, Noon

Saturday, July 20

Carolina at New York, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Carolina at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

New York at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.

End of regular season

