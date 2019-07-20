National Arena League Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|12
|1
|0
|.923
|715
|445
|Carolina
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|640
|385
|Massachusetts
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|627
|625
|Columbus
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|600
|639
|New York
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|573
|674
|Orlando
|2
|11
|0
|.154
|346
|755
|Friday, July 19
Columbus 52, Orlando 46, OT
Jacksonville 54, Massachusetts 47
Carolina at New York, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
New York at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.
End of regular season
