National Arena League Glance

July 21, 2019 10:00 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 12 1 0 .923 715 445
Carolina 10 3 0 .769 686 385
Massachusetts 7 6 0 .538 627 625
Columbus 5 8 0 .385 600 639
New York 3 10 0 .230 573 720
Orlando 2 11 0 .154 368 755
Friday, July 19

Columbus 52, Orlando 46, OT

Saturday, July 20

Jacksonville 54, Massachusetts 47

Sunday, July 20

Carolina 46, New York 0

Saturday, July 27

Carolina at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

New York at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.

End of regular season

