The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National Arena League Glance

July 26, 2019 8:37 am
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Jacksonville 12 1 0 .923 715 445
y-Carolina 10 3 0 .769 686 385
y-Massachusetts 7 6 0 .538 627 625
y-Columbus 5 8 0 .385 600 639
New York 3 10 0 .230 573 720
Orlando 2 11 0 .154 368 755

x-clinched division

y-clinched playoff spot

Saturday’s Games

Carolina at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

New York at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.

End of regular season

