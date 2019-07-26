National Arena League Glance

All Times EDT W L T Pct PF PA x-Jacksonville 12 1 0 .923 715 445 y-Carolina 10 3 0 .769 686 385 y-Massachusetts 7 6 0 .538 627 625 y-Columbus 5 8 0 .385 600 639 New York 3 10 0 .230 573 720 Orlando 2 11 0 .154 368 755

x-clinched division

y-clinched playoff spot

Saturday’s Games

Carolina at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

New York at Massachusetts, 7 p.m.

End of regular season

