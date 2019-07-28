National Arena League Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Jacksonville
|13
|1
|0
|.929
|800
|475
|y-Carolina
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|674
|433
|y-Massachusetts
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|677
|660
|y-Columbus
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|646
|673
|New York
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|610
|724
|Orlando
|2
|12
|0
|.143
|398
|840
x-clinched division
y-clinched playoff spot
Columbus 46, Carolina 34
Jacksonville 85, Orlando 30
Massachusetts 50, New York 35
End of regular season
|Playoffs
|First Round
|Saturday, Aug. 3
Massachusetts at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
