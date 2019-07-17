Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National champion Baylor women add 2nd graduate transfer

July 17, 2019 7:49 pm
 
WACO, Texas (AP) — National champion Baylor has added a second graduate transfer, with Erin DeGrate returning home to finish her college career after the past two seasons at Texas Tech.

The addition of DeGrate comes after the Lady Bears last week added graduate transfer Te’a Cooper, a guard from South Carolina.

DeGrate, a 6-foot-6 post player from Waco, averaged 8.2 points and 5.3 rebounds last season for the Red Raiders. She played at Louisville as a freshman in 2015-16, then had to sit out a season after transferring to Texas Tech.

DeGrate and current Baylor guard Juicy Landrum were teammates on a state championship team at La Vega High School in 2014.

Chloe Jackson last season was the first grad transfer to play at Baylor. She was the most outstanding player at the women’s NCAA Final Four.

