National Football League

July 26, 2019 10:08 am
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New England 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Jacksonville 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cleveland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Kansas City 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0
San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Thursday, Aug. 1

Denver vs Atlanta at Canton, Ohio, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Denver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

L.A. Rams at Oakland, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

