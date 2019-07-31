All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0 New England 0 0 0 .000 0 0 N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Jacksonville 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Cleveland 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0 West W L T Pct PF PA Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Kansas City 0 0 0 .000 0 0 L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0 N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 .000 0 0 South W L T Pct PF PA Atlanta 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0 New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0 North W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0 West W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0 L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0 San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Denver vs Atlanta at Canton, Ohio, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Denver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

L.A. Rams at Oakland, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

