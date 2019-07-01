Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National League

July 1, 2019 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 50 35 .588
Philadelphia 44 40 .524
Washington 42 41 .506 7
New York 38 47 .447 12
Miami 32 50 .390 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 45 39 .536
Milwaukee 45 39 .536
St. Louis 41 41 .500 3
Pittsburgh 39 43 .476 5
Cincinnati 38 43 .469
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 57 29 .663
Colorado 44 40 .524 12
San Diego 42 41 .506 13½
Arizona 43 43 .500 14
San Francisco 36 47 .434 19½

___

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 0

Detroit 7, Washington 5

Miami 9, Philadelphia 6

Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 1

Arizona 4, San Francisco 3

San Diego 12, St. Louis 2

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Philadelphia 13, Miami 6

Washington 2, Detroit 1

Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 5

San Francisco 10, Arizona 4

St. Louis 5, San Diego 3, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 5

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 2-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-8), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 4-7) at San Diego (Allen 2-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Gallen 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-2) at Cincinnati (Roark 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-2) at Atlanta (Keuchel 1-1), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Colorado (Marquez 8-3), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Clarke 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-2), 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Beede 1-3) at San Diego (Strahm 3-6), 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5) at Seattle (Carasiti 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

