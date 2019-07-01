East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 50 35 .588 — Philadelphia 44 40 .524 5½ Washington 42 41 .506 7 New York 38 47 .447 12 Miami 32 50 .390 16½ Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 46 39 .541 — Chicago 45 40 .529 1 St. Louis 41 41 .500 3½ Pittsburgh 40 43 .482 5 Cincinnati 38 44 .463 6½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 57 29 .663 — Colorado 44 40 .524 12 San Diego 42 41 .506 13½ Arizona 43 43 .500 14 San Francisco 36 47 .434 19½

___

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Philadelphia 13, Miami 6

Washington 2, Detroit 1

Advertisement

Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 5

San Francisco 10, Arizona 4

St. Louis 5, San Diego 3, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 5

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 18, Chicago Cubs 5

Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 6

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Gallen 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-2) at Cincinnati (Roark 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-2) at Atlanta (Keuchel 1-1), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Colorado (Marquez 8-3), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Clarke 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-2), 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Beede 1-3) at San Diego (Strahm 3-6), 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5) at Seattle (Carasiti 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.