East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 50 35 .588 — Philadelphia 44 40 .524 5½ Washington 42 41 .506 7 New York 38 47 .447 12 Miami 32 50 .390 16½ Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 46 39 .541 — Chicago 45 40 .529 1 St. Louis 41 41 .500 3½ Pittsburgh 40 43 .482 5 Cincinnati 38 44 .463 6½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 57 29 .663 — Colorado 44 40 .524 12 Arizona 43 43 .500 14 San Diego 42 42 .500 14 San Francisco 37 47 .440 19

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 18, Chicago Cubs 5

Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 6

San Francisco 13, San Diego 2

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 4-7) at Washington (Strasburg 9-4), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-4) at Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 3-8) at Cincinnati (Gray 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 9-2) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (Miley 6-4) at Colorado (Lambert 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 3-2) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1), 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-7) at Seattle (Leake 7-7), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

