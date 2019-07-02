Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

July 2, 2019 10:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 50 35 .588
Philadelphia 44 40 .524
Washington 42 41 .506 7
New York 38 47 .447 12
Miami 32 50 .390 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 39 .541
Chicago 45 40 .529 1
St. Louis 41 41 .500
Pittsburgh 40 43 .482 5
Cincinnati 38 44 .463
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 57 29 .663
Colorado 44 40 .524 12
Arizona 43 43 .500 14
San Diego 42 42 .500 14
San Francisco 37 47 .440 19

___

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 18, Chicago Cubs 5

Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 6

San Francisco 13, San Diego 2

Advertisement
Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 4-7) at Washington (Strasburg 9-4), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-4) at Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 3-8) at Cincinnati (Gray 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 9-2) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (Miley 6-4) at Colorado (Lambert 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 3-2) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1), 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-7) at Seattle (Leake 7-7), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers navigate tough terrain during eXportable training

Today in History

1863: Battle of Gettysburg ends

Get our daily newsletter.