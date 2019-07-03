Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

July 3, 2019 1:29 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 50 36 .581
Philadelphia 45 40 .529
Washington 43 41 .512 6
New York 39 47 .453 11
Miami 32 51 .386 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 40 .535
Chicago 45 41 .523 1
St. Louis 41 41 .500 3
Pittsburgh 41 43 .488 4
Cincinnati 39 44 .470
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 57 29 .663
Colorado 44 41 .518 12½
Arizona 43 43 .500 14
San Diego 42 43 .494 14½
San Francisco 38 47 .447 18½

___

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 18, Chicago Cubs 5

Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 6

San Francisco 13, San Diego 2

Advertisement
Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 1

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Washington 3, Miami 2

Cincinnati 5, Milwaukee 4, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 0

Houston 9, Colorado 8

San Francisco 10, San Diego 4

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 4-7) at Washington (Strasburg 9-4), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-4) at Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 3-8) at Cincinnati (Gray 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 9-2) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-2) at Atlanta (Wilson 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (Miley 6-4) at Colorado (Lambert 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 3-2) at San Diego (Quantrill 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1), 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-7) at Seattle (Leake 7-7), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers navigate tough terrain during eXportable training

Today in History

1884: France gives Statue of Liberty to the U.S.

Get our daily newsletter.