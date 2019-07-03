|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|51
|36
|.586
|—
|Philadelphia
|45
|41
|.523
|5½
|Washington
|44
|41
|.518
|6
|New York
|39
|48
|.448
|12
|Miami
|32
|52
|.381
|17½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|46
|41
|.529
|—
|Chicago
|45
|42
|.517
|1
|Pittsburgh
|42
|43
|.494
|3
|St. Louis
|41
|42
|.494
|3
|Cincinnati
|40
|44
|.476
|4½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|58
|29
|.667
|—
|Colorado
|44
|41
|.518
|13
|Arizona
|43
|44
|.494
|15
|San Diego
|42
|43
|.494
|15
|San Francisco
|38
|47
|.447
|19
___
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 1
Washington 3, Miami 2
Cincinnati 5, Milwaukee 4, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 0
Houston 9, Colorado 8
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4
San Francisco 10, San Diego 4
Seattle 5, St. Louis 4
Washington 3, Miami 1
Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 0
Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 2
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 1-2) at Washington (Sanchez 4-6), 11:05 a.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-3), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 5-7) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-4), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wacha 5-4) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 7-7) at Atlanta (Soroka 9-1), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 9-2), 9:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
