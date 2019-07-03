Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National League

July 3, 2019 10:37 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 51 36 .586
Philadelphia 45 41 .523
Washington 44 41 .518 6
New York 39 48 .448 12
Miami 32 52 .381 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 41 .529
Chicago 45 42 .517 1
Pittsburgh 42 43 .494 3
St. Louis 41 42 .494 3
Cincinnati 40 44 .476
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 58 29 .667
Colorado 44 41 .518 13
Arizona 43 44 .494 15
San Diego 42 43 .494 15
San Francisco 38 47 .447 19

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 3, Miami 2

Cincinnati 5, Milwaukee 4, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 0

Houston 9, Colorado 8

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4

San Francisco 10, San Diego 4

Seattle 5, St. Louis 4

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 3, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 2

Houston at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami (Hernandez 1-2) at Washington (Sanchez 4-6), 11:05 a.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-3), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 5-7) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-4), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 5-4) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 7-7) at Atlanta (Soroka 9-1), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 9-2), 9:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

