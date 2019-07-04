Listen Live Sports

National League

July 4, 2019 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 51 36 .586
Philadelphia 45 41 .523
Washington 44 41 .518 6
New York 39 48 .448 12
Miami 32 52 .381 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 41 .529
Chicago 45 42 .517 1
St. Louis 42 42 .500
Pittsburgh 42 43 .494 3
Cincinnati 40 44 .476
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 59 29 .670
Colorado 44 42 .512 14
Arizona 43 45 .489 16
San Diego 42 44 .488 16
San Francisco 39 47 .453 19

___

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 3, Miami 2

Cincinnati 5, Milwaukee 4, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 0

Houston 9, Colorado 8

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4

San Francisco 10, San Diego 4

Seattle 5, St. Louis 4

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 3, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 2

Houston 4, Colorado 2

San Francisco 7, San Diego 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings

St. Louis 5, Seattle 2

Thursday’s Games

Miami (Hernandez 1-2) at Washington (Sanchez 4-6), 11:05 a.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-3), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 5-7) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-4), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 5-4) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 7-7) at Atlanta (Soroka 9-1), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 9-2), 9:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 4-9) at Washington (Voth 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 7-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Yamamoto 3-0) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-6), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 7-5) at Arizona (Greinke 9-3), 9:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2), 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 6-4) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-8), 10:15 p.m.

