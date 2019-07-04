Listen Live Sports

National League

July 4, 2019
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 51 36 .586
Philadelphia 45 41 .523
Washington 44 41 .518 6
New York 39 48 .448 12
Miami 32 52 .381 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 41 .529
Chicago 45 42 .517 1
St. Louis 42 42 .500
Pittsburgh 42 43 .494 3
Cincinnati 40 44 .476
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 59 29 .670
Colorado 44 42 .512 14
Arizona 43 45 .489 16
San Diego 42 44 .488 16
San Francisco 39 47 .453 19

___

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 3, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 2

Houston 4, Colorado 2

San Francisco 7, San Diego 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings

St. Louis 5, Seattle 2

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 4-9) at Washington (Voth 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 7-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Yamamoto 3-0) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-6), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 7-5) at Arizona (Greinke 9-3), 9:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2), 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 6-4) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-8), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

