|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|52
|36
|.591
|—
|Washington
|45
|41
|.523
|6
|Philadelphia
|45
|42
|.517
|6½
|New York
|39
|48
|.448
|12½
|Miami
|32
|53
|.376
|18½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|46
|42
|.523
|—
|Milwaukee
|46
|42
|.523
|—
|St. Louis
|43
|42
|.506
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|42
|44
|.488
|3
|Cincinnati
|41
|44
|.482
|3½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|59
|29
|.670
|—
|Colorado
|44
|42
|.512
|14
|Arizona
|43
|45
|.489
|16
|San Diego
|42
|44
|.488
|16
|San Francisco
|39
|47
|.453
|19
Washington 3, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 2
Houston 4, Colorado 2
San Francisco 7, San Diego 5
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings
St. Louis 5, Seattle 2
Washington 5, Miami 2
Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 0
Chicago Cubs 11, Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 5, Seattle 4
Atlanta 12, Philadelphia 6
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 4-9) at Washington (Voth 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 7-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Yamamoto 3-0) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-6), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 7-5) at Arizona (Greinke 9-3), 9:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2), 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 6-4) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-8), 10:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
