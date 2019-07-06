Listen Live Sports

National League

July 6, 2019 1:13 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 53 36 .596
Philadelphia 46 42 .523
Washington 45 42 .517 7
New York 39 49 .443 13½
Miami 32 54 .372 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 47 42 .528
Chicago 46 42 .523 ½
St. Louis 43 42 .506 2
Pittsburgh 42 45 .483 4
Cincinnati 41 44 .482 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 60 30 .667
Colorado 44 43 .506 14½
Arizona 44 45 .494 15½
San Diego 43 45 .489 16
San Francisco 39 47 .453 19

___

Thursday’s Games

Washington 5, Miami 2

Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 0

Chicago Cubs 11, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 5, Seattle 4

Atlanta 12, Philadelphia 6

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 1

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 7, Washington 4, 11 innings

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6, 10 innings

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 1, Miami 0

Arizona 8, Colorado 0

San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City (Sparkman 2-4) at Washington (Scherzer 8-5), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Agrazal 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 7-3) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Smith 3-4) at Atlanta (Fried 9-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-2), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-6) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 5-4), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 5-8) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-7), 10:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 9-5) at Arizona (Ray 5-6), 10:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 5-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

