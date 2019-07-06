|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|53
|36
|.596
|—
|Philadelphia
|46
|42
|.523
|6½
|Washington
|45
|42
|.517
|7
|New York
|39
|49
|.443
|13½
|Miami
|32
|54
|.372
|19½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|47
|42
|.528
|—
|Chicago
|46
|42
|.523
|½
|St. Louis
|43
|42
|.506
|2
|Pittsburgh
|42
|45
|.483
|4
|Cincinnati
|41
|44
|.482
|4
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|60
|30
|.667
|—
|Colorado
|44
|43
|.506
|14½
|Arizona
|44
|45
|.494
|15½
|San Diego
|43
|45
|.489
|16
|San Francisco
|39
|47
|.453
|19
___
Washington 5, Miami 2
Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 0
Chicago Cubs 11, Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 5, Seattle 4
Atlanta 12, Philadelphia 6
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 1
Kansas City 7, Washington 4, 11 innings
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6, 10 innings
Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 1, Miami 0
Arizona 8, Colorado 0
San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 2-4) at Washington (Scherzer 8-5), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Agrazal 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 7-3) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Smith 3-4) at Atlanta (Fried 9-3), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-2), 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-6) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 5-4), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 5-8) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-7), 10:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 9-5) at Arizona (Ray 5-6), 10:10 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 5-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-4), 10:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
