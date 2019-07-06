Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

July 6, 2019 10:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 53 37 .589
Philadelphia 46 42 .523 6
Washington 46 42 .523 6
New York 39 49 .443 13
Miami 33 54 .379 18½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 47 42 .528
Milwaukee 47 43 .522 ½
St. Louis 44 42 .512
Pittsburgh 43 45 .489
Cincinnati 41 45 .477
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 60 30 .667
Colorado 44 43 .506 14½
Arizona 44 45 .494 15½
San Diego 43 45 .489 16
San Francisco 39 48 .448 19½

___

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 7, Washington 4, 11 innings

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6, 10 innings

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Advertisement

Atlanta 1, Miami 0

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Arizona 8, Colorado 0

San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

St. Louis 9, San Francisco 4

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 12, Milwaukee 2

Washington 6, Kansas City 0

Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 2

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Miami 5, Atlanta 4

Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland (Bauer 7-6) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-8), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-2) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-5), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Richards 3-9) at Atlanta (Keuchel 1-2), 1:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 4-8) at Washington (Corbin 7-5), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-7), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-7), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5) at San Francisco (Samardzija 5-7), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 8-3) at Arizona (Young 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

NL vs. AL at Cleveland, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.