|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|53
|37
|.589
|—
|Philadelphia
|46
|42
|.523
|6
|Washington
|46
|42
|.523
|6
|New York
|39
|49
|.443
|13
|Miami
|33
|54
|.379
|18½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|47
|42
|.528
|—
|Milwaukee
|47
|43
|.522
|½
|St. Louis
|44
|42
|.512
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|43
|45
|.489
|3½
|Cincinnati
|41
|45
|.477
|4½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|60
|30
|.667
|—
|Colorado
|44
|43
|.506
|14½
|Arizona
|44
|45
|.494
|15½
|San Diego
|43
|45
|.489
|16
|San Francisco
|39
|48
|.448
|19½
___
Kansas City 7, Washington 4, 11 innings
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6, 10 innings
Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 1, Miami 0
Arizona 8, Colorado 0
San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
St. Louis 9, San Francisco 4
Pittsburgh 12, Milwaukee 2
Washington 6, Kansas City 0
Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 2
Miami 5, Atlanta 4
Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 7-6) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-8), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 7-2) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-5), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Richards 3-9) at Atlanta (Keuchel 1-2), 1:20 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 4-8) at Washington (Corbin 7-5), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-7), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-7), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5) at San Francisco (Samardzija 5-7), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 8-3) at Arizona (Young 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
NL vs. AL at Cleveland, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.