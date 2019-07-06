Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

July 6, 2019 11:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 53 37 .589
Washington 46 42 .523 6
Philadelphia 46 43 .517
New York 40 49 .449 12½
Miami 33 54 .379 18½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 47 42 .528
Milwaukee 47 43 .522 ½
St. Louis 44 42 .512
Pittsburgh 43 45 .489
Cincinnati 41 45 .477
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 60 30 .667
Colorado 44 43 .506 14½
Arizona 44 45 .494 15½
San Diego 43 45 .489 16
San Francisco 39 48 .448 19½

___

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 7, Washington 4, 11 innings

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6, 10 innings

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Advertisement

Atlanta 1, Miami 0

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Arizona 8, Colorado 0

San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

St. Louis 9, San Francisco 4

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 12, Milwaukee 2

Washington 6, Kansas City 0

Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 2

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Miami 5, Atlanta 4

Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 3

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 5

St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland (Bauer 7-6) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-8), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-2) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-5), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Richards 3-9) at Atlanta (Keuchel 1-2), 1:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 4-8) at Washington (Corbin 7-5), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-7), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-7), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5) at San Francisco (Samardzija 5-7), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 8-3) at Arizona (Young 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

NL vs. AL at Cleveland, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.