National League

July 12, 2019 5:52 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 54 37 .593
Washington 47 42 .528 6
Philadelphia 47 43 .522
New York 40 50 .444 13½
Miami 33 55 .375 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 48 43 .527
Milwaukee 47 44 .516 1
St. Louis 44 44 .500
Pittsburgh 44 46 .489
Cincinnati 41 46 .471 5
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 60 32 .652
Arizona 46 45 .505 13½
San Diego 45 45 .500 14
Colorado 44 45 .494 14½
San Francisco 41 48 .461 17½

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 8-6), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 6-4) at Miami (Gallen 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-3) at Boston (Sale 3-8), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-7) at Milwaukee (Davies 7-2), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 7-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-2), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 5-6) at Colorado (Freeland 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 5-6) at San Diego (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:05 p.m.

