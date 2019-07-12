|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|54
|37
|.593
|—
|Washington
|48
|42
|.533
|5½
|Philadelphia
|47
|44
|.516
|7
|New York
|40
|50
|.444
|13½
|Miami
|33
|55
|.375
|19½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|48
|43
|.527
|—
|Milwaukee
|47
|44
|.516
|1
|St. Louis
|44
|44
|.500
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|44
|46
|.489
|3½
|Cincinnati
|41
|46
|.471
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|60
|32
|.652
|—
|Arizona
|46
|45
|.505
|13½
|San Diego
|45
|45
|.500
|14
|Colorado
|44
|45
|.494
|14½
|San Francisco
|41
|48
|.461
|17½
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3
Washington 4, Philadelphia 0
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 8-6), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 6-4) at Miami (Gallen 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 7-4), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-3) at Boston (Sale 3-8), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-7) at Milwaukee (Davies 7-2), 7:15 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 7-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-2), 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Roark 5-6) at Colorado (Freeland 2-6), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 5-6) at San Diego (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:05 p.m.
