East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 54 37 .593 — Washington 48 42 .533 5½ Philadelphia 47 44 .516 7 New York 40 51 .440 14 Miami 34 55 .382 19 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 48 43 .527 — Milwaukee 47 44 .516 1 St. Louis 44 45 .494 3 Pittsburgh 44 46 .489 3½ Cincinnati 41 47 .466 5½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 60 33 .645 — Arizona 47 45 .511 12½ Colorado 45 45 .500 13½ San Diego 45 45 .500 13½ San Francisco 41 48 .461 17

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3

Washington 4, Philadelphia 0

Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

Advertisement

Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 4

Arizona 4, St. Louis 2

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 8-6), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 6-4) at Miami (Gallen 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-3) at Boston (Sale 3-8), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-7) at Milwaukee (Davies 7-2), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 7-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-2), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 5-6) at Colorado (Freeland 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 5-6) at San Diego (Lucchesi 7-4), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.