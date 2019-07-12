Listen Live Sports

National League

July 12, 2019 11:21 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 54 37 .593
Washington 48 42 .533
Philadelphia 47 44 .516 7
New York 40 51 .440 14
Miami 34 55 .382 19
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 48 43 .527
Milwaukee 47 44 .516 1
St. Louis 44 45 .494 3
Pittsburgh 44 46 .489
Cincinnati 41 47 .466
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 60 33 .645
Arizona 47 45 .511 12½
Colorado 45 45 .500 13½
San Diego 45 45 .500 13½
San Francisco 41 48 .461 17

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3

Washington 4, Philadelphia 0

Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 4

Arizona 4, St. Louis 2

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 8-6), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 6-4) at Miami (Gallen 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-3) at Boston (Sale 3-8), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-7) at Milwaukee (Davies 7-2), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 7-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-2), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 5-6) at Colorado (Freeland 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 5-6) at San Diego (Lucchesi 7-4), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:05 p.m.

