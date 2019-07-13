|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|55
|37
|.598
|—
|Washington
|48
|42
|.533
|6
|Philadelphia
|47
|44
|.516
|7½
|New York
|40
|51
|.440
|14½
|Miami
|34
|55
|.382
|19½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|48
|43
|.527
|—
|Milwaukee
|47
|45
|.511
|1½
|St. Louis
|44
|45
|.494
|3
|Pittsburgh
|44
|46
|.489
|3½
|Cincinnati
|41
|47
|.466
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|60
|33
|.645
|—
|Arizona
|47
|45
|.511
|12½
|Colorado
|45
|45
|.500
|13½
|San Diego
|45
|46
|.495
|14
|San Francisco
|42
|48
|.467
|16½
___
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3
Washington 4, Philadelphia 0
Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 1
Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 4
San Francisco 10, Milwaukee 7, 10 innings
Arizona 4, St. Louis 2
Colorado 3, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 5, San Diego 3
Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 8-6), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 6-4) at Miami (Gallen 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 7-4), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-3) at Boston (Sale 3-8), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-7) at Milwaukee (Davies 7-2), 7:15 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 7-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-2), 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Roark 5-6) at Colorado (Freeland 2-6), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 5-6) at San Diego (Lucchesi 7-4), 8:40 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 5-6) at Philadelphia (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-7) at Miami (Alcantara 4-8), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Beede 2-3) at Milwaukee (Chacin 3-9), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 10-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-9), 2:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 6-7), 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-9) at Colorado (Senzatela 7-6), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 9-1) at San Diego (Quantrill 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 10-2) at Boston (Price 7-2), 7:05 p.m.
