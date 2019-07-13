Listen Live Sports

National League

July 13, 2019 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 55 37 .598
Washington 48 42 .533 6
Philadelphia 47 44 .516
New York 40 51 .440 14½
Miami 34 55 .382 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 48 43 .527
Milwaukee 47 45 .511
St. Louis 44 45 .494 3
Pittsburgh 44 46 .489
Cincinnati 41 47 .466
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 60 33 .645
Arizona 47 45 .511 12½
Colorado 45 45 .500 13½
San Diego 45 46 .495 14
San Francisco 42 48 .467 16½

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3

Washington 4, Philadelphia 0

Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 4

San Francisco 10, Milwaukee 7, 10 innings

Arizona 4, St. Louis 2

Colorado 3, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 5, San Diego 3

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 8-6), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 6-4) at Miami (Gallen 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-3) at Boston (Sale 3-8), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-7) at Milwaukee (Davies 7-2), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 7-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-2), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 5-6) at Colorado (Freeland 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 5-6) at San Diego (Lucchesi 7-4), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington (Sanchez 5-6) at Philadelphia (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-7) at Miami (Alcantara 4-8), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Beede 2-3) at Milwaukee (Chacin 3-9), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 10-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-9), 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 6-7), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-9) at Colorado (Senzatela 7-6), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 9-1) at San Diego (Quantrill 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 10-2) at Boston (Price 7-2), 7:05 p.m.

