The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National League

July 15, 2019 10:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 57 37 .606
Washington 49 43 .533 7
Philadelphia 48 45 .516
New York 42 51 .452 14½
Miami 34 57 .374 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 50 43 .538
Milwaukee 48 46 .511
St. Louis 46 45 .505 3
Pittsburgh 44 48 .478
Cincinnati 42 48 .467
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 62 33 .653
Arizona 47 47 .500 14½
Colorado 46 46 .500 14½
San Diego 45 48 .484 16
San Francisco 43 49 .467 17½

___

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 2

San Francisco 8, Milwaukee 3

St. Louis 5, Arizona 2

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 10, Cincinnati 9

Atlanta 4, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4, 12 innings

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Colorado, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Voth 0-0) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 5-4) at Miami (Yamamoto 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Young 2-0) at Texas (Lynn 12-4), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wilson 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-3), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-6) at Minnesota (Pineda 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Agrazal 2-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-9) at Colorado (Lambert 2-1), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

