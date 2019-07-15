|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|57
|37
|.606
|—
|Washington
|49
|43
|.533
|7
|Philadelphia
|48
|45
|.516
|8½
|New York
|42
|51
|.452
|14½
|Miami
|34
|57
|.374
|21½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|50
|43
|.538
|—
|Milwaukee
|48
|46
|.511
|2½
|St. Louis
|46
|45
|.505
|3
|Pittsburgh
|44
|48
|.478
|5½
|Cincinnati
|42
|48
|.467
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|62
|33
|.653
|—
|Arizona
|47
|47
|.500
|14½
|Colorado
|46
|46
|.500
|14½
|San Diego
|45
|48
|.484
|16
|San Francisco
|43
|49
|.467
|17½
___
Philadelphia 4, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 2
San Francisco 8, Milwaukee 3
St. Louis 5, Arizona 2
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 10, Cincinnati 9
Atlanta 4, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4, 12 innings
San Francisco at Colorado, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Voth 0-0) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 5-4) at Miami (Yamamoto 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Young 2-0) at Texas (Lynn 12-4), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wilson 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-3), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-6) at Minnesota (Pineda 6-4), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Agrazal 2-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6), 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-9) at Colorado (Lambert 2-1), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
