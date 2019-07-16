Listen Live Sports

National League

July 16, 2019 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 58 37 .611
Washington 49 43 .533
Philadelphia 48 46 .511
New York 42 51 .452 15
Miami 34 57 .374 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 50 44 .532
St. Louis 47 45 .511 2
Milwaukee 48 47 .505
Cincinnati 43 48 .473
Pittsburgh 44 49 .473
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 63 33 .656
Arizona 47 47 .500 15
Colorado 46 48 .489 16
San Diego 45 48 .484 16½
San Francisco 45 49 .479 17

___

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 2

San Francisco 8, Milwaukee 3

St. Louis 5, Arizona 2

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 10, Cincinnati 9

Atlanta 4, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4, 12 innings

Monday’s Games

San Francisco 19, Colorado 2, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 16, Philadelphia 2

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Atlanta 4, Milwaukee 2

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 2, Colorado 1, 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Voth 0-0) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Allen 2-1) at Miami (Yamamoto 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Young 2-0) at Texas (Lynn 12-4), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wilson 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-3), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-6) at Minnesota (Pineda 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Agrazal 2-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-9) at Colorado (Lambert 2-1), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Minnesota (Perez 8-3), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 1-0), 1:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Keuchel 3-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-4), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 3-2) at Colorado (Gray 9-6), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-6) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Miami (Richards 3-10), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 7-6) at Texas (Chavez 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

