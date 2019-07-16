|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|58
|37
|.611
|—
|Washington
|49
|43
|.533
|7½
|Philadelphia
|48
|46
|.511
|9½
|New York
|42
|51
|.452
|15
|Miami
|34
|57
|.374
|22
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|50
|44
|.532
|—
|St. Louis
|47
|45
|.511
|2
|Milwaukee
|48
|47
|.505
|2½
|Cincinnati
|43
|48
|.473
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|44
|49
|.473
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|63
|33
|.656
|—
|Arizona
|47
|47
|.500
|15
|Colorado
|46
|48
|.489
|16
|San Diego
|45
|48
|.484
|16½
|San Francisco
|45
|49
|.479
|17
___
Philadelphia 4, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 2
San Francisco 8, Milwaukee 3
St. Louis 5, Arizona 2
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 10, Cincinnati 9
Atlanta 4, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4, 12 innings
San Francisco 19, Colorado 2, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 16, Philadelphia 2
Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Atlanta 4, Milwaukee 2
St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 0
San Francisco 2, Colorado 1, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Voth 0-0) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Allen 2-1) at Miami (Yamamoto 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Young 2-0) at Texas (Lynn 12-4), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wilson 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-3), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-6) at Minnesota (Pineda 6-4), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Agrazal 2-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6), 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-9) at Colorado (Lambert 2-1), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Minnesota (Perez 8-3), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 1-0), 1:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Keuchel 3-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-4), 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 3-2) at Colorado (Gray 9-6), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-6) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Miami (Richards 3-10), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 7-6) at Texas (Chavez 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
