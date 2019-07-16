|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|58
|37
|.611
|—
|Washington
|50
|43
|.538
|7
|Philadelphia
|49
|46
|.516
|9
|New York
|42
|51
|.452
|15
|Miami
|35
|57
|.380
|21½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|50
|44
|.532
|—
|St. Louis
|47
|45
|.511
|2
|Milwaukee
|48
|47
|.505
|2½
|Cincinnati
|43
|48
|.473
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|44
|49
|.473
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|63
|34
|.649
|—
|Arizona
|47
|47
|.500
|14½
|Colorado
|46
|48
|.489
|15½
|San Diego
|45
|49
|.479
|16½
|San Francisco
|45
|49
|.479
|16½
___
San Francisco 19, Colorado 2, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 16, Philadelphia 2
Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Atlanta 4, Milwaukee 2
St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 0
San Francisco 2, Colorado 1, 2nd game
Philadelphia 9, L.A. Dodgers 8
Washington 8, Baltimore 1
Miami 12, San Diego 7
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Minnesota (Perez 8-3), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 1-0), 1:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Keuchel 3-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-4), 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 3-2) at Colorado (Gray 9-6), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-6) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 5-4) at Miami (Richards 3-10), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 7-6) at Texas (Chavez 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
