National League

July 16, 2019 11:30 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 58 37 .611
Washington 50 43 .538 7
Philadelphia 49 46 .516 9
New York 42 51 .452 15
Miami 35 57 .380 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 50 44 .532
Milwaukee 48 47 .505
St. Louis 47 46 .505
Pittsburgh 45 49 .479 5
Cincinnati 43 48 .473
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 63 34 .649
Arizona 47 47 .500 14½
Colorado 46 48 .489 15½
San Diego 45 49 .479 16½
San Francisco 45 49 .479 16½

___

Monday’s Games

San Francisco 19, Colorado 2, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 16, Philadelphia 2

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Atlanta 4, Milwaukee 2

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 2, Colorado 1, 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 9, L.A. Dodgers 8

Washington 8, Baltimore 1

Miami 12, San Diego 7

N.Y. Mets 3, Minnesota 2

Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 1

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-5) at Minnesota (Perez 8-3), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 1-0), 1:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Keuchel 3-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-4), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 3-2) at Colorado (Gray 9-6), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-6) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-1) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 5-4) at Miami (Richards 3-10), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 7-6) at Texas (Chavez 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

