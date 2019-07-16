Listen Live Sports

National League

July 16, 2019 11:46 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 58 38 .604
Washington 50 43 .538
Philadelphia 49 46 .516
New York 43 51 .457 14
Miami 35 57 .380 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 51 44 .537
Milwaukee 49 47 .510
St. Louis 47 46 .505 3
Pittsburgh 45 49 .479
Cincinnati 43 49 .467
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 63 34 .649
Arizona 48 47 .505 14
Colorado 46 48 .489 15½
San Diego 45 49 .479 16½
San Francisco 45 49 .479 16½

___

Monday’s Games

San Francisco 19, Colorado 2, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 16, Philadelphia 2

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Atlanta 4, Milwaukee 2

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 2, Colorado 1, 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 9, L.A. Dodgers 8

Washington 8, Baltimore 1

Miami 12, San Diego 7

Arizona 9, Texas 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 13, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Mets 3, Minnesota 2

Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 1

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-5) at Minnesota (Perez 8-3), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 1-0), 1:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Keuchel 3-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-4), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 3-2) at Colorado (Gray 9-6), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-6) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-1) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 5-4) at Miami (Richards 3-10), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 7-6) at Texas (Chavez 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

