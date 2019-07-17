East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 58 38 .604 — Washington 50 43 .538 6½ Philadelphia 49 46 .516 8½ New York 44 51 .463 13½ Miami 35 57 .380 21 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 51 44 .537 — St. Louis 48 46 .511 2½ Milwaukee 49 47 .510 2½ Pittsburgh 45 50 .474 6 Cincinnati 43 49 .467 6½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 63 34 .649 — Arizona 48 47 .505 14 Colorado 46 49 .484 16 San Francisco 46 49 .484 16 San Diego 45 49 .479 16½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 9, L.A. Dodgers 8

Washington 8, Baltimore 1

Miami 12, San Diego 7

Arizona 9, Texas 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 13, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Mets 3, Minnesota 2

Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 8, Colorado 4, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 14, Minnesota 4

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego (Lamet 0-2) at Miami (Smith 5-4), 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-2), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 8-4) at Cincinnati (Roark 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 11-4) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-6), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 7-2) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-5) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-7), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

