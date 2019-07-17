|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|58
|39
|.598
|—
|Washington
|50
|43
|.538
|6
|Philadelphia
|49
|46
|.516
|8
|New York
|44
|51
|.463
|13
|Miami
|35
|57
|.380
|20½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|51
|44
|.537
|—
|Milwaukee
|50
|47
|.515
|2
|St. Louis
|48
|46
|.511
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|45
|50
|.474
|6
|Cincinnati
|43
|49
|.467
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|63
|34
|.649
|—
|Arizona
|48
|47
|.505
|14
|Colorado
|46
|49
|.484
|16
|San Francisco
|46
|49
|.484
|16
|San Diego
|45
|49
|.479
|16½
___
Philadelphia 9, L.A. Dodgers 8
Washington 8, Baltimore 1
Miami 12, San Diego 7
Arizona 9, Texas 2
Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings
Milwaukee 13, Atlanta 1
N.Y. Mets 3, Minnesota 2
Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 8, Colorado 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 14, Minnesota 4
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5
Milwaukee 5, Atlanta 4
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 0-2) at Miami (Smith 5-4), 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-2), 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 8-4) at Cincinnati (Roark 5-6), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 11-4) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-6), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 7-2) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-5) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-7), 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
