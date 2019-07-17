Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National League

July 17, 2019 6:46 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 58 39 .598
Washington 50 43 .538 6
Philadelphia 49 46 .516 8
New York 44 51 .463 13
Miami 35 57 .380 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 52 44 .542
Milwaukee 50 47 .515
St. Louis 48 46 .511 3
Pittsburgh 45 50 .474
Cincinnati 43 50 .462
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 63 34 .649
Arizona 48 47 .505 14
San Francisco 46 49 .484 16
Colorado 46 50 .479 16½
San Diego 45 49 .479 16½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 9, L.A. Dodgers 8

Washington 8, Baltimore 1

Miami 12, San Diego 7

Arizona 9, Texas 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 13, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Mets 3, Minnesota 2

Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 8, Colorado 4, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 14, Minnesota 4

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5

Milwaukee 5, Atlanta 4

Chicago Cubs 5, Cincinnati 2

San Francisco 11, Colorado 8

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego (Lamet 0-2) at Miami (Smith 5-4), 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-2), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 8-4) at Cincinnati (Roark 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 11-4) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-6), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 7-2) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 7-4) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-7), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

