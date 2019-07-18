Listen Live Sports

...

National League

July 18, 2019 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 58 39 .598
Washington 50 44 .532
Philadelphia 49 47 .510
New York 44 51 .463 13
Miami 35 58 .376 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 52 44 .542
Milwaukee 50 47 .515
St. Louis 48 46 .511 3
Pittsburgh 45 50 .474
Cincinnati 43 50 .462
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 64 34 .653
Arizona 49 47 .510 14
San Francisco 47 49 .490 16
San Diego 46 49 .484 16½
Colorado 46 50 .479 17

___

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 9, L.A. Dodgers 8

Washington 8, Baltimore 1

Miami 12, San Diego 7

Arizona 9, Texas 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 13, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Mets 3, Minnesota 2

Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 8, Colorado 4, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 14, Minnesota 4

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5

Milwaukee 5, Atlanta 4

Chicago Cubs 5, Cincinnati 2

San Francisco 11, Colorado 8

Baltimore 9, Washington 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Philadelphia 2

San Diego 3, Miami 2

Arizona 19, Texas 4

Thursday’s Games

San Diego (Lamet 0-2) at Miami (Smith 5-4), 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-2), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 8-4) at Cincinnati (Roark 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 11-4) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-6), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 7-2) at Arizona (Kelly 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 7-4) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-7), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Diego (Lauer 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-6), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 7-5) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-1), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 3-9) at Arizona (Clarke 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Gallen 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 10-2), 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-7) at San Francisco (Beede 3-3), 10:15 p.m.

