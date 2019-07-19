Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National League

July 19, 2019 2:40 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 58 40 .592
Washington 51 44 .537
Philadelphia 50 47 .515
New York 44 52 .458 13
Miami 36 58 .383 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 52 44 .542
Milwaukee 51 47 .520 2
St. Louis 49 46 .516
Pittsburgh 45 50 .474
Cincinnati 43 51 .457 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 64 35 .646
Arizona 49 48 .505 14
San Francisco 48 49 .495 15
Colorado 46 50 .479 16½
San Diego 46 50 .479 16½

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 14, Minnesota 4

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5

Milwaukee 5, Atlanta 4

Chicago Cubs 5, Cincinnati 2

San Francisco 11, Colorado 8

Baltimore 9, Washington 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Philadelphia 2

San Diego 3, Miami 2

Arizona 19, Texas 4

Thursday’s Games

Miami 4, San Diego 3

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 6

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 4

Washington 13, Atlanta 4

Milwaukee 5, Arizona 1

San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 16 innings

Friday’s Games

San Diego (Lauer 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-6), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 7-5) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-6), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 3-9) at Arizona (Clarke 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Gallen 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 10-2), 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-7) at San Francisco (Beede 3-3), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

