|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|58
|40
|.592
|—
|Washington
|51
|44
|.537
|5½
|Philadelphia
|50
|47
|.515
|7½
|New York
|44
|52
|.458
|13
|Miami
|36
|58
|.383
|20
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|52
|44
|.542
|—
|Milwaukee
|51
|47
|.520
|2
|St. Louis
|49
|46
|.516
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|45
|50
|.474
|6½
|Cincinnati
|43
|51
|.457
|8
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|64
|35
|.646
|—
|Arizona
|49
|48
|.505
|14
|San Francisco
|48
|49
|.495
|15
|Colorado
|46
|50
|.479
|16½
|San Diego
|46
|50
|.479
|16½
___
N.Y. Mets 14, Minnesota 4
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5
Milwaukee 5, Atlanta 4
Chicago Cubs 5, Cincinnati 2
San Francisco 11, Colorado 8
Baltimore 9, Washington 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Philadelphia 2
San Diego 3, Miami 2
Arizona 19, Texas 4
Miami 4, San Diego 3
Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 6
St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 4
Washington 13, Atlanta 4
Milwaukee 5, Arizona 1
San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 16 innings
San Diego (Lauer 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-6), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-6), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 6-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 7-5) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-6), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 3-9) at Arizona (Clarke 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Gallen 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 10-2), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-7) at San Francisco (Beede 3-3), 10:15 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
