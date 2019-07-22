Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National League

July 22, 2019 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 60 41 .594
Washington 52 46 .531
Philadelphia 52 48 .520
New York 45 54 .455 14
Miami 36 61 .371 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 54 45 .545
Milwaukee 53 48 .525 2
St. Louis 51 47 .520
Pittsburgh 46 52 .469
Cincinnati 44 53 .454 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 67 35 .657
Arizona 50 50 .500 16
San Francisco 50 50 .500 16
Colorado 47 52 .475 18½
San Diego 47 52 .475 18½

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Colorado 5

Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 5

N.Y. Mets 11, San Francisco 4

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1

Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 2

Washington 5, Atlanta 3

Milwaukee 8, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 6

Sunday’s Games

Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1, 11 innings

San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 1

San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 9, Miami 0

Milwaukee 7, Arizona 4

Atlanta 7, Washington 1

Monday’s Games

Colorado (Lambert 2-1) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 5-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Richards 3-11) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 4-9), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Brooks 2-3) at Arizona (Ray 8-6), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 0-0) at San Francisco (Anderson 3-2), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado (Gray 9-7) at Washington (Strasburg 12-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 9-4) at Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 8-2) at Detroit (Boyd 6-8), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 6-4) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 4-5) at Atlanta (Keuchel 3-3), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 5-6) at Milwaukee (Davies 8-2), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Smith 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 4-11) at Arizona (Kelly 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 3-4) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-7), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

