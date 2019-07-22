East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 60 41 .594 — Washington 52 46 .531 6½ Philadelphia 52 48 .520 7½ New York 45 54 .455 14 Miami 36 62 .367 22½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 54 45 .545 — Milwaukee 53 48 .525 2 St. Louis 51 47 .520 2½ Pittsburgh 46 52 .469 7½ Cincinnati 44 53 .454 9 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 67 35 .657 — Arizona 50 50 .500 16 San Francisco 50 50 .500 16 Colorado 47 52 .475 18½ San Diego 47 52 .475 18½

Sunday’s Games

Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1, 11 innings

San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 1

San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 9, Miami 0

Milwaukee 7, Arizona 4

Atlanta 7, Washington 1

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Washington, ppd.

Chicago White Sox 9, Miami 1

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado (Lambert 2-1) at Washington (Strasburg 12-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 9-4) at Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 8-2) at Detroit (Boyd 6-8), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 6-4) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 4-5) at Atlanta (Keuchel 3-3), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 5-6) at Milwaukee (Davies 8-2), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Smith 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 4-11) at Arizona (Kelly 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 3-4) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-7), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

